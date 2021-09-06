TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.