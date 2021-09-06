Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $128,881.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00006941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $128,881.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00150277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00199373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.92 or 0.07500078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,513.73 or 0.99687416 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.92 or 0.00941405 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.