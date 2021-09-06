Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $951.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to announce $951.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $938.40 million to $972.55 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $829.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $23.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

