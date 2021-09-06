Trias Price Tops $0.0003 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00065459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00017255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00156293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00766364 BTC.

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

