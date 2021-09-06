Tribe Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $342.44 million and approximately $30.38 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00146506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.00 or 0.00770574 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

