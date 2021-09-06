Tripio Price Reaches $0.0010 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $3.81 million and $229,146.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00017296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00142504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00771659 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

