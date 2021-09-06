Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Triton International worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Triton International by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Triton International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $55.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

TRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

