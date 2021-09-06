TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $89.84 million and $46.98 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

