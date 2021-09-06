TrueFlip (TFL) Price Up 1.7% This Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $38,747.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00144309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00796645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00047440 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

