Truegame (TGAME) Trading Down 23.6% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $76,598.61 and approximately $3,187.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00067944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00146038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.60 or 0.00791476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.