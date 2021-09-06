Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.