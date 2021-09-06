Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $278.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.18. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.21 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

