Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

