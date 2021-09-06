Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

