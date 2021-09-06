TrustSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.36 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $115.36 million and $1.85 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00068381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00016658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00145316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00047932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.42 or 0.00789807 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,321,520 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

