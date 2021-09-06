Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Down 18.8% This Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $680,945.59 and approximately $13,774.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00150277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00199373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.92 or 0.07500078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,513.73 or 0.99687416 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.92 or 0.00941405 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

