Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Ubex has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $661,803.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.21 or 0.00485349 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001141 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000720 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

