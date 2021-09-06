Ubiq Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and approximately $90,177.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,606.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.72 or 0.07418752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $780.73 or 0.01484107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.54 or 0.00413533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00138112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.11 or 0.00598993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.00531623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00366218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005677 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

