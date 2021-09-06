Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $382.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

