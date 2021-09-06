UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of UMH Properties worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $6,861,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 138 shares of company stock worth $3,006. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMH. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

