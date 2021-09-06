Unification Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $77,185.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00017572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00143855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.99 or 0.00794045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047235 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

