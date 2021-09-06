UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of UniFirst worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,265 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after acquiring an additional 65,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 450,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNF stock opened at $229.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.85.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

