UniLayer Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 42% against the US dollar. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $21.47 million and $8.79 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00065176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00144357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00770230 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,317,193 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

