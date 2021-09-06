UniLend Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.88 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $39.09 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniLend has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00065792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00017449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00152100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764497 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.