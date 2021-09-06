United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.26. United Rentals posted earnings of $5.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $21.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $22.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $25.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.01 to $27.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

NYSE:URI opened at $351.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $364.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after buying an additional 166,366 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

