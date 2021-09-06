United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.78.

Several analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $210.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.08. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

