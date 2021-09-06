UNUS SED LEO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.61 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.84 billion and $4.61 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00005660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.43 or 0.00417109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

