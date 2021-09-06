Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Upland Software worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Upland Software by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Upland Software by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Upland Software by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

