Urban Outfitters (URBN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) in the last few weeks:

8/26/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Urban Outfitters is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Markedly, it reported robust results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. All the brands and segments prospered year over year and drove quarterly sales. Also, margins were impressive. We note that sturdy consumer demand at majority of the product categories with solid execution aided the retail segment comps. It also witnessed strength in the digital channel. Its FP Movement appears encouraging. Management expects the fiscal second quarter to show a steady sales improvement from the fiscal 2020 actuals. However, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses shot up. Higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward.”

8/16/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Markedly, it reported robust results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. All the brands and segments prospered year over year and drove quarterly sales. Also, margins were impressive. We note that sturdy consumer demand at majority of the product categories with solid execution aided the retail segment comps. It also witnessed strength in the digital channel. Its FP Movement appears encouraging. Management expects the fiscal second quarter to show a steady sales improvement from the fiscal 2020 actuals. However, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses shot up. Higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward.”

Shares of URBN stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Get Urban Outfitters Inc alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.