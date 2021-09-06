Urus (URUS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $222,855.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00142810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00792721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

