US Bancorp DE Purchases 493 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 57.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 16,638.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Roku by 1.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Roku by 78.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $342.27 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,023 shares of company stock worth $206,324,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

