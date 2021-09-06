USDJ Hits Market Capitalization of $14.83 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00065022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00151319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00201316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.93 or 0.07512053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,623.82 or 1.00030235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.93 or 0.00940797 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

