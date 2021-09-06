USDK Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.65 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and $126.41 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00153870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00210614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.37 or 0.07350774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,583.12 or 0.99720968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $497.34 or 0.00961468 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

