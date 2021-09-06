USHG Acquisition (NYSE:HUGS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 14,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 25,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in USHG Acquisition by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,563,000. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

