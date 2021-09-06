Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $224.75 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $224.75 million and approximately $26.34 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00154071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00772153 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

