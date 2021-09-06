Vabble (VAB) Price Hits $0.0185

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Vabble has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $26,577.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00065665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00017295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00151524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00046618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764690 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,565,163 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

