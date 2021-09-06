Validity Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Validity has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.22 or 0.00013719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $31.68 million and $5.31 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.66 or 0.00647572 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,391,050 coins and its circulating supply is 4,389,953 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.