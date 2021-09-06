Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Celanese comprises 0.6% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 52.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Celanese by 193.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Celanese by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CE stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.14. The company had a trading volume of 559,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $102.72 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

