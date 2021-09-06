Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,794 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.99. 2,450,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,176. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

