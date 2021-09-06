Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Valvoline worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valvoline by 58.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $1,827,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

