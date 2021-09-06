Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Holdings Raised by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWOB opened at $80.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.