Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $84.88. 45,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,328. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09.

