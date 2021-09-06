Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.3% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $18,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,239,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.56. 144,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,378. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

