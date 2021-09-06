Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

