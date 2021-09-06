Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $429.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $430.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

