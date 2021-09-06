Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Increased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.92. 252,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

