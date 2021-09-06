Vanilla Network Hits Market Capitalization of $13.57 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $20.53 or 0.00039763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $84,926.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00066758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00151393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00208892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.99 or 0.07530112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,678.71 or 1.00089282 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.86 or 0.00964241 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 807,340 coins and its circulating supply is 660,825 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

