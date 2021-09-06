VeChain (VET) Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and $755.86 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00014856 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002457 BTC.

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

