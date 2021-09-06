Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Trading Down 0.1%

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.14). 261,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,747,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.20 ($2.15).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of £983.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.70.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

