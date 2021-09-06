Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company.

VEEV stock opened at $317.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

